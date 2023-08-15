IIO Investigate Police Involved Shooting in Grand Forks
The Independent Investigations Office of BC has been called in after a man suffered serious injuries in Grand Forks over the weekend.
Grand Forks RCMP attended a residence on Saturday, August 12th, regarding a possible stolen vehicle, and encountered a man who retreated back into his home.
Containment was set up and additional officers, including members of the Emergency Response Team, were called in.
When the man exited his home several hours later, he carried a weapon, and one office discharged a firearm striking him.
First aid was provided on scene by officers before he was transported to hospital.
The IIO BC is investigating police actions.
