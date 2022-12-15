IIO Notified in Creston Police Incident

BC RCMP confirms the Independent Investigations Office of BC has been notified of an incident in Creston.

This follows a traffic interruption listed just north of the Town for roughly 24 hours on Highway 3A.

Wednesday morning, December 14th around 3:35AM, a Creston RCMP officer initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck parked in a driveway. Police report that the truck reversed and struck the officer as he existed his vehicle.

The Officer then fired his weapon in return, the truck arrived in a ditch and the male driver would eventually succumb to his injuries.

The IIO is investigating police actions in Wednesday's incident.

It has not been directly confirmed whether the afforementioned road closure and police incident are related.