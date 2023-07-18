Implementation of New Castlegar Waste Management System Draws Near

The City of Castlegar's new waste management system is nearing implementation.

Emilie teBulte is Castlegar’s Solid Waste and Organics Ambassador, a community contact person for anyone with questions regarding this new program.

TeBulte tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that it all starts on August 21st:

“Starting August 21st their (resident’s) green lidded garbage cart will become their organics cart and their grey-lidded cart that will be delivered in the end of July, into early August, will become their new garbage cart….”

“…. Starting the week of August 21st organics pick-up will start and they can start putting their kitchen waste and yard and garden waste into their green organics cart the week before pick-up starts.”

TeBulte says organics waste can now be used for soil additive instead of going to the landfill:

“Presently all organic waste goes to the landfill in people’s garbage and so by diverting all organics from their garbage into their organics cart, that will instead go to a facility in Salmo and be processed as compost.”

“We’re excited to bring residents this new service which aligns with waste reduction goals outlined in the Regional District of Central Kootenay Resource Recovery Plan, the City’s Official Community Plan, and our commitment to Renewable Energy by 2050….” says Director of Municipal Services Chris Hallam “….We don’t have limitless space in our landfills - keeping organic waste out of the garbage frees up much-needed capacity and reduces Greenhouse Gas emissions.”

Household waste will be separated into three streams: organics, recycling and garbage, meaning less garbage and less smell for Castlegar residents.

Organics collection will be weekly while recycling and garbage will be collected every other week.

Residents can reach teBulte at curbside@castlegar.ca or visit castlegar.ca/curbside for further information.