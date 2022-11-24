Interior Health Announces Incentives to Support Grand Forks Staffing

The Province says new supports will bring more frontline healthcare workers to Grand Forks in face of critical staffing challenges.

New incentives announced yesterday, November 23rd, include up to $2000 in a quarterly retention bonus depending on how much staff work, 1.5-times the normal wage for staff that travel over 40-kilometers from other Interior Health worksites to help in Grand Forks, plus the community's inclusion in Northern Health's Travel Resource Program extension.

Additional staff are needed to stabilize emergency services and reduce the risk of interruptions after limited staffing temporarily closed Boundary Hospital's inpatient beds back in March.

Incentives are available to eligible staff at the Hospital, Hardy View Lodge and community settings like home support and mental health.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.