Interior Health Commits to Improving Nelson Clubhouse Location, more

Interior Health says pre-existing concerns at Nelson's Clubhouse property were not addressed before expanding services for a safe inhalation site and options are being explored to improve that location.

The Authority has relocated all mental health services from the Clubhouse to other IH locations while the launch of new inhalation overdose prevention services remains on hold.

IHA claims they are committed to increased two-way communication regarding existing and planned health services.

Additionally, despite having no services present, 24/7 security is now in place for the Clubhouse and a fence will be erected in the coming weeks to prevent inappropriate building use.

Interior Health states that one person has died per month in Nelson through the first four months of this year from unregulated drugs.