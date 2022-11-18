Interior Health, RDKB Address Boundary Hospital ER Closure Concerns

Interior Health is confirming the threat of intermittent, temporary closures to the Boundary District Hospital's Emergency Room in face of ongoing recruitment challenges.

Bounce Radio spoke with Executive Director of Clinical Operations for Kootenay Boundary and Cancer Care Lannon De Best:

“We’ve been working for months to recruit into positions and there is a risk that there may be temporary intermittent closures despite all of the efforts to ensure staffing is present to keep the emergency department open….”

The Interior Health representative says while staffing needs can be projected by weeks-out, that doesn't mean there's an identifiable timeline for potential closures:

“…. It hasn’t been uncommon for us to continue work to find staff up until the same day and like I said we have not had to close the emergency department up until this point and we work and work and work until we’ve exhausted all opportunities. So it’s impossible for us to say.”

RDKB Vice Chair and Chair of the Boundary Services Committee Grace McGregor says a meeting earlier this week represented every part of the region:

“Including the Mayors of Grand Forks, Greenwood and Midway. We work very well together and that hospital services all of our areas. Everybody has got a stake in this and we were all on the same page; I’m actually very proud of everybody who came to that table….”

“…. Our end result here is to make sure that our ER department stays open. We’ve already lost our acute care and that’s supposed to be temporary but who knows how temporary goes these days after covid right?” adds McGregor

The RDKB hopes to pressure the provincial government to help remedy recruitment challenges.

De Best says if there were to be closures, Interior Health would communicate those service interruptions as best as possible:

“We have processes in place when there are service interruptions, as we’ve seen in other communities…. And we would rely on those same processes to notify our partners about a closure, giving as much notice as we can and we work for as long as we can to ensure we’ve exhausted all efforts to find staff before making those announcements.”

He says IH has done great work keeping staffing stable enough to support the ER so far, but it's hard finding new, talented and interested team members. De Best commends staff on-site in Grand Forks for their perseverance, plus the patients while recruitment woes continue.