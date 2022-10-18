Janice Morrison Addresses Election Victory in Nelson

Nelsonites have chosen current City Councillor Janice Morrison as the City's new Mayor.

Morrison says Saturday's results are both exciting and humbling:

“There was lots of people that had their phone in their hand waiting for it to vibrate and light up with some election results, so there was a calm in the room, and then there was the cheer of excitement and lots of emotion.”

“We did walk around town, my campaign team and I on Saturday and basically our message was just to vote. Voting is such an important democratic right and you know this is your opportunity to set the direction by who you’ve elected for the residents. So that was our message, just get out to vote, it wasn’t whether or not they were voting for myself or one of the other candidates….” she adds

Morrison says she has some scheduling to work out this week ahead of being inaugurated:

“Of course I’m still just the Mayor-Elect at this point. The official inauguration isn’t until November, so all City meetings will still be run for the balance of this month by outgoing Mayor Dooley.”

Morrison received over 43% of votes with roughly 3500 ballots cast in Nelson.