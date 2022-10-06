Janice Morrison Runs for Mayor of Nelson

One of five candidates for Mayor of Nelson and one of the two that already sit at the City Council table, is Janice Morrison.

Morrison tells Bounce Radio that City Councillor is just one of her many local roles:

“I’ve been a physical therapist for over 30 years at Kootenay Lake Hospital, I’m a passionate community activist and volunteer, (and) I’ve done three previous terms on council. I’ve been Chair of the Hospital Foundation, had a term as President of the Chamber of Commerce and I’ve been involved in a number of community initiatives around hockey, the library….”

Morrison feels she's shown strong financial leadership by keeping taxation in-check while progressing City infrastructure; a balancing act that she thinks is only getting tougher and tougher:

“I think that we’re going to have to be really listening to the community about what they see as priority services that the City needs to deliver and it might mean that some of our projects have to be delayed for a bit while we work at the affordability issue.”

She adds that Nelson needs to increase bear-aware programming and education, as well as potentially mandating bear-resistant garbage bins for residents. One proud moment for Morrison is helping get a banner on Baker Street to represent the local pride community back in 1999.

Morrison believes what makes Nelson unique is it's diverse people, tolerant and loving community:

“…. And we have an international reputation. Being a leader in climate related initiatives like eco-save and the e-bike and the food cycler. There’s nowhere that I go, typically in sort of the political realm of like FCM, UBCM, where people don’t go ‘oh yeah you guys in Nelson you’ve got all those great programs and can you help us out?....”

Morrison hopes to modernize governance processes to make them more responsive, prioritizing issues like affordability, bear and waste management. Her family has been in Nelson for over 100 years and Morrison says residents are ready for fresh ideas.