January Snow Surveyed in SEFC Climate Report

The Southeast Fire Centre's Castlegar Weather Station is out with their climate report for January.

Weather Forecaster Jesse Ellis explains numbers alone might make January seem average:

“We started off the month was above average snowfall amounts and then we ended it with a blocking ridge of high pressure setting up with below average snow. So a spell of more active storms followed by a spell of more dry conditions….”

While 70% of last month's total snowfall fell within the first seven days, the month’s total precipitation was perfectly average, within 1% of normal. Total rainfall was just 34% of normal and total snowfall at 139%. The greatest 24-hour snowfall event occurred overnight on January 2nd with 24.6cm locally, followed by an additional 8cm of snow through the following morning.

Ellis says the most interesting part is how widely varying snow densities were over relatively short distances:

“While most areas saw between 15mm and 22mm of water equivalent out of this snow, differences in the snowfall density meant that some spots saw 25cm and other spots saw more than 40cm…. Forecasting snowfall density is a real challenge and there a number of factors that come together. Some common themes when we see low density snow include winds on the lighter side and temperatures on the cooler side.”

The mean monthly temperature was minus -2 degrees, down from the -1.6 degree average for January. Last month’s coldest day was January 1st at -15.2 degrees and the warmest day was January 31st, sitting at 4.5 degrees.