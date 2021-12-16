Japanese Garden Proposed to Castlegar City Council

Could a Japanese Garden be landing between Castlegar City Hall and RCMP Detachment?

Castlegar City Council is set to decide whether to approve the project or not on December 20th, following last Monday’s presentation from Communities in Bloom. The project includes a dry river, Japanese maple trees, bridges and benches. The estimated cost is between $250,000 and $300,000.

“It’s a great idea, I really like the idea with Emebtsu and adding some culture to the downtown, but then we’re here, we’ve already spoke about the cost potentially and Darlene’s’ working on that and the maintenance aspect of it. Now how would we take that next step?” asks Councillor Bergen Price.

“Is there something besides the land that you have a request from us as The City…? Is there going to be a monetary request from us to kick in? You kind of answered the question about maintenance stuff but even like the leaf cleaning….” asks Councillor Maria McFaddin.

Presenters say it's possible they'll approach the City for funding in the future, but they have gone with a low-maintenance design.