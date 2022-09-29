John Buffery Runs for Mayor of Nelson

(Image provided by Facebook)

A municipal election is on the horizon and John Buffery is one of five candidates running for Mayor of Nelson.

Buffery tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that he works out of the fifth floor of City Hall as a Senior Avalanche Officer for the Provincial Government:

“Risk management is in my blood and I’ve been doing that professionally for a long-long time, I’m an expert in that field. I have a really strong connection to our people, I’ve been here since ’79 and the value that I have; with our culture, our health (and) our prosperity is pretty much what I’m all about.”

“I’ve worked 15 years in politics be-it that I work in a really well structured government company; well it’s you, it’s the people. I understand how governance works. I write policy, I write procedures that work to regulation and legislation. It’s not a big step to go from that to being the Mayor of Nelson. I feel like I represent a lot of people that want to see Nelson be as good as it can be in every way.”

Buffery’s key community concerns focus on keeping an eye on the bigger picture:

“Making sure that as we develop and grow as a town and with the development of the businesses, that we ensure that we can have all of our infrastructure supporting the growth that’s coming down pretty hard and fast. More about just keeping it in everybody’s mind that this is where we have to kind of maintain our strengths to make sure that we’re growing with the town. I think the other thing I would like to have is ensure that we have a good connection with why we are growing so quickly, that we are a tourist town and the strength in what tourism is bringing to the health of our community….”

“The other thing too I would like to make sure is that there is health for our town in every aspect, there is equity for everybody in our town…. We support each other that need help and we support those that want to grow with our town. That would be with our health and housing, (and) making sure that people’s mental strengths are coordinated and physical challenges are met.”

Buffery has helped build the area's reputation as a filming hotspot, including work on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 tapings near the Kaslo area. He adds that Nelson is unique in it's indigenous and artistic culture, but he also hopes to build up regional connections to strengthen the Kootenays as a whole.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have coverage of all five Mayoral Candidates in Nelson over the following days.