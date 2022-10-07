John Dooley Runs for Mayor of Nelson

(Image provided by Facebook)

The current Mayor of Nelson is one of five Mayoral candidates this election season, and one of two that are already at the City Council table.

John Dooley hopes his experience, proven leadership skills and community advocacy will secure his fifth term:

“In the last couple years I think we’ve taken in about 34 million dollars in grants that helps take pressure off tax payers and I believe I’m very good at that. I’m good at outreach in the community, I’m out there, I go to as many events as I possibly can and I stay in touch with what’s happening. The fact that I have a big family really helps….”

“….I’ve worked extremely hard and I put the City of Nelson before just about anything that I do. I love this community deeply and the fact that I’m a family man and my wife and I are well connected in the community; we give back regularly and I believe I’m the right person for Mayor at this point in time.”

He adds that he's lived in Nelson for over 40 years and shares three children and seven grandchildren, which helps him represent varying demographics and community pressure points.

Dooley says diversity sets Nelson apart from the rest of the Kootenays and refers to varying project proposals from the library, Climbing Association and more:

“Those are all projects that are driven by our community and those are the kinds of things that set us apart as a community. You know the grass roots projects that are driven from the community and help council make our community a better place to live. I would love to see each of those projects move forward with those volunteer groups and help them as much as we can.”

Key community concerns include continuing wildfire mitigation efforts and managing infrastructure upgrades like the Sewage Treatment Plant. Dooley adds that garbage collection has been a hot topic and hopes to get the composting program up and running with haste.