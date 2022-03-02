Kaslo Council Reviews Letter Sent to Province on Health Mandates

Kaslo City Council reviewed a letter directed to BC's Provincial Health Officer last week, February 22nd, after an over 300-signature petition was presented to Council back in January.

Beyond The Divide presenters sought an end to COVID-19 health mandates, but community feedback discussed at Council’s February 8th get-together after the earlier petition was reviewed by staff lead to a broader request to phase out BC’s health mandates as soon as safely possible.

“I’m disappointed that this letter did not come back to council, I thought it was supposed to be a draft, I don’t think it was right…. I thought we need to have stuff come back to us so we can maybe discuss it and approve it. I do not like how that went about.” began Councillor Henry Van Mill

“I like the letter, in fact I think we should read it out because I feel like some residents made an assumption that we weren’t listening to their side….” says Councillor Molly Leathwood

“At first I was a little disappointed in the letter also just that it didn’t quite reflect on the whole spirit of the delegation but you know as I sat with it a little bit longer, then I read Councillor Leathwood’s little ‘kindness cures all’ meme, I realized it would be enough really to instill a little bit of hope in the citizens that council does listen and does care….” follows Councillor Kellie Knoll

A flurry of residents wrote to council on the matter, with just 11 people supporting sending the letter and 39 people opposing sending it at all and preferring to continue with BC’s mandates.

