Kaslo Council Votes to Write to PHO on Health Mandates

Kaslo Village Council has passed a motion to write to BC's Provincial Health Officer requesting an end to COVID-19 related mandates if other strategies can be found in their place.

This after Beyond the Divide presenters brought a 375-signature petition to Council Chambers back in January, seeking public support from Council and a letter asking health mandates to end. Staff was directed to review the petition before it returned to Council Chambers on February 8th, which found that people on both sides of the issue reside in Kaslo.

“I would like to hear from other people as well and it sounded as Councillor Leathwood has said that they’re willing to work with us on that. Because we want it to be successful and bringing people together rather than the separation….” says Mayor Suzan Hewat.

She adds if Council isn't listening with an open mind; they aren't doing their job.

“….Does Councillor Lang even look at what they’re asking? They’re asking to express to the government our concern of what the passports and the mandates are doing in dividing and stressing our community. They’re not going against the vaccination….” said Councillor Kellie Knoll before storming out of January’s Regular Meeting.

When the petition returned on February 8th and staff presented their recommendation Councillor Rob Lang was the only opposing vote:

“The provincial government is obviously considering options for eliminating the mandates and it’s likely going to happen in British Columbia in the near future. I don’t see the benefit to writing a letter telling them to basically ‘okay guys do your job okay?’….”

With that motion passed, Councillor Kellie Knoll proposed forwarding the letter to other BC municipalities when it returns for Council's review.