Kaslo Seeks Feedback on Sidewalk Patio Policy

Kaslo Village Council is seeking feedback on Sidewalk Patios and Occupational Lisences after two years of waiving fees.

Multiple policy encroachments are calling for revision of the guidelines and council hopes community feedback can help make the rules more practical for businesses.

One consideration heard on May 24th is whether cafe seating is permitted next to buildings, food and beverage areas, or in parking spaces. The Village is also asking if merchant encroachments should be allowed on the sidewalk and whether permits should be required, as well as if roofs are allowed on patios in parking spaces. Existing policy commits up to 10 parking stalls or 20-feet of frontage parking in the Heritage Commercial Core Area for such agreements.

Corporate Officer Catherine Allaway explains:

“This will give everybody an opportunity to make some choices and not feel that they’re having to react. So as we send the letter out we can say ‘this is the proposed policy, give us your feedback. We’re going to be starting to enforce it so if you think that you’re impacted; please reach out and speak with staff’….”

Councillor Rob Lang calls the proposal a no-win situation citing activities on Front Street:

“…. Seven or eight businesses that are putting items on the sidewalk and our sidewalks are already very narrow. Personally I think we should be requiring temporary licence of occupation permits for everybody that has their stuff out on the street. But it won’t be well received.”

Temporary Occupation Licences are issued to two businesses but multiple merchants have display racks, tables and more on sidewalks. Council's motion seeks feedback from downtown businesses, the Chamber of Commerce and the general public. Kaslo Village Council is also back in action today.