KAST Turns Gamers into Coders Through Minecraft EDU Camp Series

The Kootenay Association for Science and Technology is using popular video game Minecraft to help turn gamers into coders and give youth the right tools to pursue a career.

The Association's GLOWS Youth Program has launched a Minecraft EDU Camp Series and classes are filling up fast. Program Manager Tanya Malcolm says after offering similar camps for years, it felt like the right time for a shift:

“…. Not only four youth but for parents as well, to understand that gaming is also a huge opportunity for career options, and so really getting kids to think about what’s happening on the other side of the screen through coding (and) using the video games they’re already playing.”

“Coding is definitely a skill that we are encouraging and teaching, but we just want these youth to be life-long learners and to understand that their hobbies can also be turned into careers and career opportunities. That’s a huge focus at GLOWS: education pathways and career pathways.” adds Malcolm

She explains that the world-renowned game, Minecraft, has recently released an Education Edition:

“You have your own player and you also have what they call an agent and so you can work simultaneously in the same Minecraft world with an agent. It’s kind of like having an assistant except for you’re responsible for coding the commands that you want your agent to do.”

The first camp filled up fast but at least two remain. A post-camp project is also in the works to continue offering skills to youth and continue with engagement.