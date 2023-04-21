KBR Fire Chief Speaks to First in Series of Recruitment Open Houses
The first in a series of open houses to recruit Kootenay-Boundary Regional firefighters is this Sunday at the Warfield Fire Hall from 1PM to 3PM.
The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Chief Dan Derby:
“Our numbers are down 20% to 30% which is consistent with what’s happening across Canada in the last five years. That seems to be the trend unfortunately.”
“Both women and men are welcome in our organization and we want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to at least come in the door and see what it’s all about.”
Derby says the training takes between 12 and 36 months:
“It’s a huge commitment on the training side, we provide all the training at no cost for individuals. Those that have done it for years find it very satisfying and a great way to give back to the community.”
Open houses over the next month are also planned for Genelle, Montrose, Fruitvale and Rossland.
