KBRFR Calls Monday Brush Fire Suspicious

The Kootenays saw more than just the one early morning fire yesterday, with a brush fire reported near the RDKB landfill in Trail.

Crews were on scene at 2:02AM and had the 10-metre by 15-metre blaze under control by 3AM.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says the blaze at Highway-3B and Mcbride Street appears to be suspicious in nature.