KBRFR Responds to Thursday Fire in Montrose

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue attended a structure fire Thursday, February 24th, in the 200-block of 8th Avenue.

The call came in at 9:53AM and Trail and Montrose stations arrived just after 10AM to find the home owner had already put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

The incident was under control at 10:12AM.

KBR Fire Rescue calls the incident a good reminder that early detection with smoke detectors save lives.