KBRFR Responds to Thursday Fire in Montrose
Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue attended a structure fire Thursday, February 24th, in the 200-block of 8th Avenue.
The call came in at 9:53AM and Trail and Montrose stations arrived just after 10AM to find the home owner had already put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.
The incident was under control at 10:12AM.
KBR Fire Rescue calls the incident a good reminder that early detection with smoke detectors save lives.
-
Castlegar Zoning Amendment to go to Public HearingStaff explains that it’s a little early in the process to have that design work ready, but it would go through both the community and council.
-
Nelson Council Hears Presentation on Nav-CARE ProgramThe delegation covered efforts to support the community through COVID-times and overall quality of life improvements for adults living with declining health.
-
Kootenay Candles, Illicit Drug Supply and more from Trail RCMPPolice says the illicit Fentanyl supply is currently considered to be highly potent and potentially fatal, listing signs and symptoms you might recognize in someone overdosing in fentanyl.
-
Rossland Council Awards COVID Support Funds to Pottery SocietyCouncil set aside $50,000 for one-time grant funding of up to $5000 for both last year and this year. The program had just over $67,000 remaining before a request from The Rossland Community Pottery Society was accepted on February 7th.
-
SD8 Board Eyes Provincial Online Learning School DesignationSmillie says the Education Ministry is scheduled to decide on the successful bidders before the end of the month.
-
Red Mountain Racers Eye Clubhouse Following Provincial FundingShulze says club membership has continued to grow without a clubhouse. She also feels the timing is perfect with Trail and Rossland hosting the 2026 BC Winter Games.
-
KBRFR Calls Monday Brush Fire SuspiciousKootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says the blaze at Highway-3B and Mcbride Street appears to be suspicious in nature.
-
Nelson Fire Responds to Dental Business BlazeFlames were visible in the front office and were extinguished shortly after 1:30AM, but the business still suffered heavy smoke, heat and fire damage. The blaze appears to have originated in that office area but the cause remains under investigation.
-
TUP, Abandoned Property Policy, more Covered by Grand Forks CouncilMore action from Monday’s City Council meetings saw a draft Abandoned Property and Shelters Policy presented for feedback and review.