KBRFR Responds to Wednesday MVI in Trail
Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a Motor Vehicle Incident in Trail yesterday involving two vehicles at Divito Drive and Highway 3B.
Crews were called to the MVI just before 2PM and arrived roughly six minutes later to extract two patients trapped in a vehicle.
There were six patients total and extraction took nine minutes.
The scene was then turned over to RCMP and an investigation is underway.
RCMP Investigate Drug Psychosis, Motorcycle Thefts and ImpairmentsA Nelson woman thought she was taking cocaine in downtown Trail. RCMP want to recover two stolen motorcycles from a Fruitvale dealer and police investigate two impaired driving incidents on Hwy 3B.
Castlegar CAO Addresses Grant Funding for Terminal Expansion, moreChief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow says the goal was identified in Castlegar's Airport Master Plan, adopted about four years ago.
Prevention of Violence Against Women Week is Here, Event Draws NearPrevention of Violence Against Women Week runs April 16th through 22nd and Penney says a local Violence Against Women in Relationships Committee holds The Clothesline Project event annually.
Grand Forks RCMP Report Includes Three Impaired Drivers in 24 HoursAll three impaired driving investigation in this 24-hour period received three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions.
Nelson Budget Open House Addresses Tax Increase, Inflation, moreNelson's draft 2023 General Operating Budget is at $23-million with 50% coming from property taxes and 18% coming from sales of services like parking.
West Kootenay Regional Airport Records 83% Reliability Through MarchWest Kootenay Regional Airport Manager Maciej Habrych briefed City Council at their April 3rd Committee of the Whole.
Drug Alert Issued for Interior Health RegionA substance sold as cocaine is connected with multiple overdose incidents and fatalities across Interior Health as it contains fentanyl.
Castlegar Weather Forecaster Addresses March Weather, Current PatternsLast month saw the lowest mean monthly temperature recorded in at least the past decade at 1.9 degrees. The mean monthly temperature combines both the average lowest and highest temperatures throughout March.
Castlegar Launches OCP Renewal ProcessOCP's guide how a community evolves over ten years but the City of Castlegar typically only hears from 5% of residents when in engaging in community planning.