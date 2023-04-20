iHeartRadio
KBRFR Responds to Wednesday MVI in Trail


Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a Motor Vehicle Incident in Trail yesterday involving two vehicles at Divito Drive and Highway 3B.

Crews were called to the MVI just before 2PM and arrived roughly six minutes later to extract two patients trapped in a vehicle.

There were six patients total and extraction took nine minutes.

The scene was then turned over to RCMP and an investigation is underway.

