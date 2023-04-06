KBRFR Responds to Wednesday Shed Fire in Fruitvale

(Image provided by Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue)

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to an ATV and Structure Fire yesterday afternoon at 1900-Main Street in Fruitvale.

The call was received at 4:03PM, crews were on scene by 4:11PM and the incident was under control by roughly 4:30.

The ATV was completely destroyed, while most of the shed and contents were salvaged.

The fire is not considered suspicious and saw no reported injuries.