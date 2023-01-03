KIJHL Announces Disciplines Following Multi-Fight Incident

Ten total players and one team staff member are being disciplined following a multi-fight incident at a Kootenay International Junior Hockey League game.

The New Years Eve match between Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs is seeing a total of 35 games suspended to Nelson players and eight games to Beaver Valley players.

Return dates for Nelson players range from January 13th to January 24th while the suspended Nitehawks are all eligible to return on the 13th.

The multi-fight incident occurred with roughly 20-minutes remaining in the second period.

Nelson Head Coach Adam DiBella is also suspended indefinitely pending completion of an internal investigation.