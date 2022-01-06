KIJHL Sees Game Postponements Facing COVID-19 Cases
A number of postive COVID-19 cases are postponing some Kootenay International Junior Hockey Leaugue games this weekend.
The Castlegar Rebels say some players are experiencing symptoms, with games set for both January 7th and 8th postponed against Beaver Valley and Nelson.
Positive cases are also postponing The Beaver Valley Nitehawks' January 9th game verses the Golden Rockets.
Lastly, the leauge is postponing the Kelowna Chiefs' and Fernie Ghostriders' games both January 7th and 8th.
