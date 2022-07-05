Kinnaird Church Pastor Speaks to Cooling Centre Services
The Kinnaird Church of God is one of three facilities in Castlegar that are ready to provide Cooling Centre services should temperatures rise.
The City of Castlegar signed three separate Memorandums of Understanding last year to ensure residents have somewhere to go in times of extreme heat, following heat waves experienced across BC. The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Kinnaird Church of God Pastor Cynthia Pelletier. She says they began offering this service years back to help people get through the wildfire season:
“There are some people who struggle with acute repertory challenges, so we opened up the church because we not only have great air conditioning, but we have some really powerful air purifiers that were installed into our building when we rebuilt after our arson fire in 2014.”
“There are some folks who for them, transportation is an issue and if folks are in that position, please do call one of the centres and ask if perhaps someone could help with a ride or that sort of thing. We’d hate to see someone not be able to avail themselves of this service.”
The other facilities are the New Life Church and Way-Out Shelter. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more on this topic to follow.
-
Family Donates Slocan Lake Wetland to NCCThe five-hectare plot goes to the Nature Conservancy of Canada after the Alvarez Family bought it back in the 60's to prevent development.
-
Nelson Council Approves Parkade Mural, Discusses Design ProposalThe piece is set for to the north face of the 420 Vernon Street city-owned Parkade and estimated completion is this August. Work will take up to 14 days.
-
Nelson Fire & Rescue Cautions Boat Owners Ahead of Canada DayBoats are not permitted within 200 metres of the launch area after 6PM on Canada Day and any boats tied to buoys must be moved away.
-
Castlegar Council Approves Municipal Boundary Expansion to SelkirkThis as Selkirk's water services aren't adequate for a proposed student housing project. Manager of Planning, Development & Sustainability Meeri Durand gave Council the run-down during consideration on June 13th:
-
CBT Supports Work Funding Solar Projects in First Nation CommunitiesThe fibre optics installation on four of the homes is meant to improve high speed internet connectivity.
-
Busy Weekend for Nelson Police Includes VandalismPolice were called to two other incidents where windows to businesses were smashed apart from the mall and the Bounce Radio Newsroom observed broken glass doors to the front entrance of City Hall on Monday morning.
-
Category Three Burn Ban Approaches Southeast Fire CentreAny active Category Three fire across the region must be extinguished by noon this Thursday.
-
Rossland Council Approves Bear-Proof Bins for Arena Parking LotThis week’s Regular Meeting, June 20th, saw Council approve the installation of two bear-proof receptacles in the Arena parking lot for a trail period until October 2022.
-
Castlegar Council Considers Waiving Fees for Building Lost in 2021 FireA March 2021 fire burned down an 1137 7th Avenue property and displaced residents, but the owner hopes to reconstruct the multi-family building from the original foundation.