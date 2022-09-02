KISS Founder Reflects on Overdose Awareness Day, Local Vigil

International Overdose Awareness Day was Wednesday, August 31st, but not everybody involved is thrilled with the turn-out at a vigil held in Nelson.

The Kootenay Insurrection for Safe Supply joined 14 other BC organizations this year in giving away clean, tested and free drugs to a select few known adult users. Giveaways of two grams each of clean heroine, methamphetamine and cocaine resulted in zero adverse reactions or deaths.

Founder Dylan Griffith says meanwhile it's been a brutal past few weeks:

“I know of seven fatalities in the last five weeks or so including one just Tuesday, a young person in their early twenties, and there was no-one at that vigil except service providers, a few drug users from the community and a handful of other folks. But it was pretty disheartening to see the low turn-out….”

“The local event here I had no hand in planning and it’s a conversation that’s going on actually across the province and the community about the nature of these events and whether doing these sort of low-key vigils is appropriate as opposed to doing something a little more angry. Which I think after six years into this crisis; personally that’s my view is that it should not be a time of grieving it should be a time of rage.” adds Griffith

The Kootenay Insurrection for Safe Supply Founder claims the government knows how to fix this crisis, yet the onus has fallen on impacted communities. Next on Griffith’s list is developing a pilot to offer a safe supply compassion club in Nelson:

“It’s going to be an evaluated pilot. There will be a research advisory committee as part of that, there will also be an ethics review committee as part of that, so that is also coming into place now. We’re just sort of assembling those two teams, and then when we’ve got that project locked down in terms of how to run it and how to run it ethically and the logistics of it then we’ll start doing that.” Griffith tells Bounce Radio

The International Overdose Awareness Day vigil held in Nelson reportedly saw less than 100 attendees. Aforementioned clean and tested drugs were provided free of charge by the Vancouver-based Drug User Liberation and were distrubuted days prior to the vigil; not during the event.

KISS (Kootenay Insurrection for Safe Supply) supports implementing actions recommended by the British Columbia Coroners Service’s 2022 Death Review Panel on illicit drug toxicity deaths, including creating a provincial framework for safe supply distribution and identifying eligibility criteria for people at risk of death from toxic illicit drugs that lowers barriers to obtaining and continuing a safe drug supply.