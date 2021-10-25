Kootenay Bat Project Celebrates Bat Week

Bat Week has arrived and The Kootenay Community Bat Project is taking the time to celebrate a critter they consider largely misrepresented around this time of year. International Bat Week, October 24th through 31st, is an annual celebration to raise awareness on the need for bat conservation.

Coordinator Elodie Kuhnert says Halloween tends to represent bats in a scary way, but there is much more too them:

“First of all they are extremely useful because they are actually eating so many of our pest insects…. They’re pretty cool and very interesting and they’re actually pretty cute when we see them up close.”

The Kootenay branch of the BC Bat Program will have quizzes and other activates on social media throughout the week. You can find more Bat Week activities by clicking here.

Kuhnert says starting around this time of the year, some bat sightings might be worth a call to the Kootenay Community Bat Project:

“…. Right now they are actually leaving their summer roosts or fall roosts to go hibernate so we won’t be seeing them for a few months new until spring…. They should definitely contact us if they find a bat in their home from like now until March because they’re supposed to be hibernating but we have had some calls of people having bats in their house. It’s uncommon but not impossible because there’s some species that do fly a little bit during the winter and they might accidentally fly into your house….”

She adds anyone that finds dead bats should contact the Bat Project so that they can be tested for White Nose Syndrome. Such testing is one benefit of annual bat counts conducted by the Kootenay Community Bat Project.

Kuhnert says participation has been good this year despite the pandemic:

“The counts went pretty well this year despite the heat and smoke we had everywhere. We definitely noticed that it was impacting the bats because lots of them left their roosts earlier than (in) previous years.… There was a lot of people interested to volunteer in count bats, so we did have a bit more volunteers wanting to count (but) unfortunately we didn’t have enough colonies in the area….”

She adds our bats are doing just fine as the fungus that causes White Nose Syndrome has yet to be detected in BC.