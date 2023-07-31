Kootenay Bat Project Coordinator Speaks to 2023 Counts and Volunteers

Annual bat-counts are underway for the Kootenay Community Bat Program and volunteer numbers are up so far following workshops held in the spring.

Two counts in June and two additional counts in July and August annually monitor local bat populations as the threat of White Nose Syndrome draws near.

Coordinator Elodie Kuhnert says population numbers seem healthy but any uncertainty will be answered in next spring’s report from the province once data from this summer’s bat counts are submitted to the BC Bat Program:

“It seems from the weather we had, the pups came actually a little bit early and they’re flying a bit earlier but we’re not 100% sure. A lot of maternity colonies on the second count are smaller so we think it might be because the pups are flying already, but I’m not quite sure….”

“I don’t think we’re going to see an impact of the white nose syndrome yet but it’s definitely going to be coming in the next few years, so it’s important we keep that baseline that we did this year and the previous years to compare with after.”

“For now, the first count was pretty consistent with previous years so I don’t think we have seen a decline. We haven’t like analyzed anything yet but from comparing to previous years it didn’t look like anything significant.”

Kuhnert adds that although workshops held earlier this year helped bolster volunteer numbers, workshop attendance varied and they hope to reach more people in following years.