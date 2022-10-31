Kootenay Bat Project Coordinator Talks Bat Week 2022

International Bat Week runs October 24th through 31st and the Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with the Kootenay Community Bat Project to learn more.

While Bat Week aligns with Halloween, the Kootenay Bat Project hopes that people can consider bats to be more cute and helpful than scary.

Project Coordinator Elodie Kuhnert explains what the occasion is all about:

“It’s there to appreciate all the little bats that are doing all these cool things for us like eating insects, pollinating; that’s more in other countries, but pollinating flowers and fruits…. We also like to use that bat week to make people aware that a lot of species in BC are at risk and there are things that can be done….”

“This year we were a bit more focused on the bat friendly gardening…. A few examples would be to plant native species that attract bats like some light colored flowers or night blooming flowers and to pull all kinds of invasive (plants), especially Burdock which is one that can kill bats if they get caught on it.”

Kuhnert adds it can also be helpful to leave water where it’s accessible to bats, as well as providing some kind of ladder if the water is in some place like a bucket and might get them stuck.

“This year because we had a really warm fall they’ve (bats) been staying a bit longer in the fall roosts or summer roosts but yeah it’s about the time of year where they’re going to start finding their hibernation spots or at least they’re going to leave their summer roosts now.”

This year's annual bat counts found that local population numbers are in good standing, but it was a "special year" where bats appeared in roosts much later in the summer. Kuhnert hopes to lock down more volunteers for next year’s bat counting operations.

Find a bat-week quiz on the Kootenay Bat Project's Facebook and find more information through the provincial program.