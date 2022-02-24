Kootenay Candles, Illicit Drug Supply and more from Trail RCMP

Trail RCMP continues messaging heard across the region with first responders dealing with a number of alleged illicit drug overdoses in the Trail and Greater District area over the past week.

Police says the illicit Fentanyl supply is currently considered to be highly potent and potentially fatal, listing signs and symptoms you might recognize in someone overdosing in fentanyl.

You can also check eligibility for a Take Home Naloxone Program to receive a naloxone kit at no cost and overdose response and prevention training at any program site

Click here to see the full rundown from Trail RCMP.

Police are asking the public for information on a recent rash of single tree fires occurring during the daytime on the Red Mountain Resort ski hill.

Reports suggest someone is light old dead trees known as a "kootenay candle”, which can flare up and be seen from long distances.

RCMP, Red Mountain RCMP Ski Patrol, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and Red Mountain Resort are collaborating to end these fires.

Freedom Convoy Kootenay reportedly remained relatively incident-free over the weekend, as protesters focused on their message and event.

The Paterson border crossing remained opened all weekend long, despite some delays due to the crowd.

Lastly, Trail RCMP responded to a dispute between two neighbours in the 600-block of Victoria Street last Friday involving an alleged food fight.

A 47-year-old Trail man claimed that his elderly neighbour threw a potato and carrot at his house, but his neighbour appeared bewildered by the accusation when the officer discussed the matter with her.

Police say a single potato and carrot do not make sufficient evidence.