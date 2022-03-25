Kootenay Climbing Association Presents to Nelson Council

(Image provided by Nelson City Council agenda package: Vision for an Olympic-Caliber Rock Climbing Facility in Nelson)

The Kootenay Climbing Association hopes to land a new home-base having outgrown their current facility at Selkirk College's 10th Street Campus.

The $4.3-million proposal presented to Nelson City Council this Tuesday, March 23rd, looks to offer enough space to permit competitions and more varied programming. The Association is projecting $440,000 revenue in the first year of their new proposed facility. They currently have their eyes set on 820-10th Street behind Selkirk College’s Mary Hall, but are also keen on an 824-Front Street property.

While it sounds like there was some urgency with the current “all-star team” at the Kootenay Climbing Association, Councillor Keith Page wonders if waiting a while longer could further benefit the project:

“If something like Front Street could be on the table, would you be able to weigh the need to get an answer now, try and grab onto some of this COVID funding, versus taking that risk of waiting longer and letting the process play out to see if this is something that could be incorporated more into the Recreation Campus….”

“The costs like reasonable. I mean I’ve been inside a few climbing gyms; matter fact I took a peak in a brand new one that they hadn’t even cracked the doors open in Phoenix when I was there a month ago. So I understand the concept of vacant space…. you kind of need walls and then you put up your climbing surfaces….” adds Councillor Janice Morrison.

The delegation expressed concern some of the 270 youth expected this year could be turned away due to space and operational limitations. Presenters say all prices in the proposal have been recently updated to account for inflation since the business plan was developed back in 2019. Design and construction work is estimated to take 6 months, but a decision from City Council isn’t expected until at least their next Regular Meeting and design work won’t be underway until a site is found.