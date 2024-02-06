Kootenay Honey Wins Awards at American and North American Honey Shows

(Image provided by Honey Bee Zen)

Kootenay made honey has won big in honey competitions below the border this year.

Creston’s Jeff and Amanda Lee, Owners of Honey Bee Zen and Swan Valley Honey, won first place for their creamed honey in both the American and North American Honey Shows last month.

The pair also won first place for fireweed honey in the American Show.

Jeff Lee says it felt good to represent BC beekeepers:

“The North American (show) was the largest of its kind in the content and the American (show) is this really old and very prestigious event. So we won first place in creamed honey in both of them and in the New Orleans event the judged gave us a perfect score.”

“This was incredible and yeah we beat the Americans at their own game, but more importantly what we did is we showed once again that British Columbia beekeepers, British Columbia honey, British Columbia food ranks up there in the world.”

Lee says he and Amanda got into bee-keeping towards the end of his career:

“I loved what I did as a journalist but I love more what I do now as a beekeeper. So Amanda and I are really partners in this. There’s nothing that we don’t do together in this, from keeping the bees, to selling the honey, to doing all the legwork that is required and I’ll tell you this is a farming business. It is not easy to do this.”

Their creamed honey sold at a charity auction for $870 CAD per jar while their fireweed honey sold for $335 CAD.