Kootenay Pitch Competition Grand Finale Draws Near

The first ever Kootenay Pitch Competition being held by the Kootenay Association for Science and Technology has finally reached the Grand Finale. The Competition is made up of three qualifying pitch events and just three contestants remain.

“For the first time in the Kootenays we’re able to showcase tech entrepreneurs and start-ups in an incredible head to head pitch competition. So over the past 12 months we’ve been working with nine start-ups and entrepreneurs offering extensive mentorship, networking opportunities and support to bring their business ideas to the next level.” says KAST Manager Melanie Fontaine.

“We’re rebuilding the network for the tech community in the Kootenays and bringing people together in post-pandemic times. I think one thing that people want to hear is that KAST is strong and alive. We’re expanding and we’re dedicated to uplifting the tech and science community across the Kootenays, driving innovation and economic development.” she adds.

One of the three final contestants is Creston's Adele Hills with Sacral Solutions: After-market seat-toppers that address back pain. Another finalist is Nelson's Sami Majadla with CertiCraft: Enterprise management and compliance solutions for craft cannabis producers. Last but not least we have Fernie's Kyle Hamilton with Sucre Interactive Technologies; using the latest virtual reality tech and integrative learning management systems for customized work safety training programs.

“Each of these start-ups they’ve already pitched their ideas in previous competitions, but (for) some of these that was over a year ago. So they’ve come with new ideas, a new pitch and a lot of experience and mentorship in this last final round.” says Fontaine.

She adds there are plans to host more competitions in the future, especially considering the success of this event so far. The Grand Finale is being held virtually this Thursday, November 4th.