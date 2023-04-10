Krestova Regional Park Celebrates Soft Opening

(Image provided by the Regional District of Central Kootenay)

Krestova Regional Park celebrated a soft opening to kick off the month of April.

Chair of the Krestova Regional Park Fund Raising Committee John Bullock is grateful for those that made the $870,000 dollar total land purchase possible:

“More than 150 people donated over fifty dollars and the receipts will now be in the mailbox and then we had corporate donors, we had numerous corporate donors and two families that stepped up with large donations to help us complete the $475,000 portion that we had to raise.”

“…. To know the deal was all signed, sealed and delivered on schedule, as planned, it really made us all feel good and then a number of us met April 1st in the evening very close to the edge of the property and had a little bonfire on a property that we were allowed to and just celebrated and had fun.”

The Bounce Radio Newsroom also heard from RDCK Manager of Community Services Joe Chirico ahead of the April 1st soft opening:

“It’s not going to be something like where we’re building a field or things like that. The community really wants to use it for its natural attributes its walking and its…. biking trails and its nature.”

Bullock says the land is beautiful:

“There are drops…. and this deep water-run area, we believe a glacier melt took place there, so you have these deep ravines. Then the land is kind of halfway between a forest and what you’d see around the Kelowna area. So it’s kind of open forest and you can walk through and granite comes right out of the ground…. It’s a beautiful walking area, lots of horses go through there and the animals are there; it’s their land.”

He adds there's something that feels sacred about the space and calls it a special place to pause, meditate and re-boot. Bullock predicts a more public opening will be held once signage and parking is all in place.

The Regional District expects planning activities and public consultation over the next two to five years will help determine basic amenities and low-impact parking. This is actually the second largest property run by the RDCK at 55 hectares and is their 27th regional park, bringing the total amount of parkland to 580 hectares.