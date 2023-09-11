Last Stand West Kootenay Sets up Blockade North of Kaslo

A local climate action group set-up a peaceful blockade at the Duncan Reservoir last Tuesday, September 5th, protesting logging operations north of Kaslo.

Last Stand West Kootenay are calling for faster implementation of recommendations in the old growth strategic review, a moratorium on old growth logging, and protecting connectivity of eco-systems.

The group is preventing logging operations on the west side of the Duncan Reservoir and encouraging the public to pen letters to the province to support their cause.

Member Andrea Fox says while old-growth protection remains a focus, the forestry industry as a whole needs improvement:

“We need to reduce the annual allowable cut and allow for more regenerative practices to come in. So that means selective logging, canopy reduction…. That’s going to help us sequestrate carbon which is our number one defence against climate change.”

Despite the ongoing demonstration there is reportedly no hostility towards those working in the area:

“They’re trying to feed their families, they’re trying to do their jobs and so we want to be respectful of that. So we’re having conversations with Interfor who are the RPF (Registered Professional Foresters) doing the layout operations there and kind of indicating to those guys what to do…. We’re hoping that they will hear us loud and clear….”

Fox says it’s not just about forestry, it's also about wildlife, with caribou sightings reported just one-kilometer away from the site in question:

“We’re pushing that limit of where caribou have less and less grounds for habitat and for grazing. Old growth forest is very important, don’t get me wrong, but without that connectivity piece they’re islands of extinction right? They need a buffer zone, they need protection….”

“As the province declares a State of Emergency, to support ongoing response and recovery efforts caused by wildfire, we are demanding that more emphasis be placed on forestry and natural resources extraction reform. This in turn will act as a strategy to neutralize or slow down the consequences of climate change.” says Member Dr. Meghan Beatty

Another action for Last Stand West Kootenay is planned for September 28th in Nelson.