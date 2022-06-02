LCIC Highlights Success of Immigrant Pilot Project

BC's Provincial Nominee Program helps enterprising immigrants start new business in small communities, exemplified by Dhiraj Chatpar's journey that began back in 2019.

Chatpar moved from Dubai to launch Plex Canada Consultants in Trail after finally settling down. He says the communities' warm welcome and proximity to the border helped him make his choice.

Plex Canada Consultants specializes in global customer acquisition with clientele including a farming and agriculture business with an abundance of apple crops destined for the US:

“We help other businesses grow, we help them with the sales tactics, make sure that they are on the same page. At the end of the day our businesses; we expect them to do what they do best and we help them on their growth journey with us and make sure they expand further…. This region pretty much all businesses need that kind of leverage from what I have analyzed. We have quite a few clients on board already that are interested in our services and I’m pretty sure that this is only going to expand in the coming year or so….” explains Chatpar

He’s now settling into the community with his wife Sughand Tolani and their two children.

Director of The Lower Columbia Initiatives Corporation’s Metal Tech Alley Program, Jacomein Van Tonder, explains that The LCIC vets applications for the provincial program:

“The Entrepreneurial Immigration Program is a pilot program for the Provincial Nominee Program and it’s really given us the opportunity to have people from other countries come and settle in the Lower Columbia, bring money here and bring business here which will create jobs.”

The Lower Columbia Initiatives Corporation also facilitates site visits and helps with community introductions. The Corporation says immigrants increase the productive capacity of the economy, which is at an all-time low, according to Statistics Canada and the 2021 census. They say 21.8% of working-age Canadians are between 55 and 64 years of age, which is the highest percentage in Canadian census history.