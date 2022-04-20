Local Animal Group Plans First of its kind Dog Transport

(Image provided by Denise Maglio: “Here is a before and two after pictures of Mandy. Someone had posted asking for help for her on Facebook in Tijuana. My friend Maria took her in and started the healing process at her sanctuary in Mexico. I fell in love with this dog and changed our plane so that I could bring back one more dog. She had a broken back and leg and was full of mange and ticks. She’s a total gem and it was a bitter sweet moment saying goodbye as she went to her forever home. She is happy and settled and getting lots of walks and love.”)

While some areas of North America have an over-abundance of dogs and strays, a local animal lover hopes that bringing them back to the Kootenays could benefit those pups while also fighting local back-yard breeding.

Beyond Borders Animal Rescue Team Member Denise Maglio says volunteer trips to places like Mexico and parts of the US have ramped up to a big transport of dogs from Mexico to Nelson set for next month. Maglio says she would always return with a handful of pooches when helping with adoptions below the border, but the transport being picked up mid-way in Seattle and brought back to Nelson on May 7th is the first of its kind for the Animal Rescue Group:

“I do have working relationships with these people. We recently received two dogs from Alberta. They had been living in freezing cold temperatures underneath a trailer…. Little puppies; so we did bring two back to Nelson and those two did get adopted so we work together as a group.”

“When I’m in Mexico we take the dogs to the veterinarian but prior to that they’ve all been vaccinated (and) they’ve been dewormed. Some have had mange, some have had distemper, some pretty harsh illnesses and Maria is super thorough and amazing at treating that. But before I come I go to the vets…. It’s a blood test which checks for tick-borne illnesses….”

Maglio says two logging trucks of firewood were recently auctioned off, having been donated by Sutco and Cooper Creek:

“We’re going to take the proceeds from this money to help us get these dogs here because it does cost money, it costs money to transport them. You know I have to give Maria some money because she’s spayed and neutered them and vaccinated them. You know we don’t make any money animals….”

“And what we want to stop is like these backyard breeders starting up again because people are so desperate to get a dog and the last thing we want is to have all this backyard breeding happening. So if I can keep fulfilling these people’s needs and bringing these animals into the area it just makes sense.”

She adds a thorough and tedious process ensures the right dogs are matched with the right owners. Hope Beyond Borders Animal Rescue is a registered non-profit and is composed of volunteers who have previously helped local animals to some capacity.