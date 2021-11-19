Local Students Help Enhance Beaver Creek Restoration Site

(Image provided by CKISS: The Beaver Creek Provincial Park Restoration Site)

Efforts to restore Beaver Creek Provincial Park as a healthy native plant community benefiting local native wildlife and pollinators continue four-years in.

The Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society recently linked up with J-L-Crowe Secondary students, showing them how to identify certain invasive species and also planting some native species. Education Program Coordinator Laurie Frankcom explains that native plants just can't keep up:

“Invasive plants have unfortunately taken over and the issue with invasive plants is they do lack natural predators and out-compete native plant populations for space and resources. So we have been busy over the past four years trying to remove those invasive plants and then one particular area we’ve designated as a restoration site and we are planting….”

“If you are at Beaver Creek visiting the area and you do come across the restoration site there are some small orange flags there. We’re just asking folks to watch your step, (and) not remove the flags because like I said that does help us make decisions for the future….” she adds.

Representatives from the Kootenay Native Plant Society, BC Parks and The Invasive Species Council’s Stronger BC Action Team also helped plant the over 75 native species and spread seeds at the restoration site. Frankcom says it certainly won’t be their last time linking up with the school:

“We’ve been working with JL Crowe for many years now offering a variety of fieldtrips in the area and it’s just been a great partnership with them. They come in the spring to help with the weed pulling then revisit in the fall and it’s always different classes….”

The organization has coordinated several community weed pulling and native planting events for the area home to species at risk such as the Western Skink, North American Racer and Northern Rubber Boa.