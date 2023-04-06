Man Charged in Grand Forks Bank Robbery Elects Trial Without Jury

A Creston man charged in the Grand Forks CIBC robbery that took place a year ago this month has elected to be tried by a Supreme Court Judge sitting without a jury.

Briaden Rosch appeared in Grand Forks Law Courts on Tuesday and is charged for Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft for offences on April 21st 2022.

Also listed against the 36-year old are eight additional charges for offences that allegedly occurred in Creston nine days later.