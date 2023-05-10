Manly Meadows Evac Order Downgraded to Alert

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has downgraded the evacuation order for Manly Meadows residents in rural Grand Forks.

This means 673 total properties in the region are now on Evacuation Alert, with just one address on Evacuation Order.

“The EOC continues to keep an eye on upcoming weather; it’s likely that rivers will rise again and may reach the same levels as last week….” says Mark Stephens, RDKB EOC Director “….To that end, people are encouraged to keep their flood protection measures in place and to stay alert.”

