Manly Meadows Evac Order Downgraded to Alert
The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has downgraded the evacuation order for Manly Meadows residents in rural Grand Forks.
This means 673 total properties in the region are now on Evacuation Alert, with just one address on Evacuation Order.
“The EOC continues to keep an eye on upcoming weather; it’s likely that rivers will rise again and may reach the same levels as last week….” says Mark Stephens, RDKB EOC Director “….To that end, people are encouraged to keep their flood protection measures in place and to stay alert.”
Nelson Council Adopts Financial Plan, 2023 Tax Rates BylawThe municipal tax rate increase of 5.8% makes up for just 48% of all items on tax notices going to Nelson residents.
GF Council Reflects on Weekend of High Water, Looks AheadMonday's Grand Forks City Council Committee of the Whole meeting heard officials reflect on a hectic past week on flood watch.
RDKB Chair Speaks to Expanded Garbage Collection ServiceImplementation goes October 1st to allow for dual collection of garbage and food waste and reduce green house gas emissions.
Castlegar City Council Considers Location for Castle Play StructureMonday, May 1st, heard City Council approve the location for a 12-metre high play structure, as well as all three proposed accessible play structures.
RDKB Issues Evacuation Alerts, RDCK on Flood WatchThe Evacuation Alerts are for South Johnson Flats and Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks, Area D.
Grand Forks Mayor Speaks to Flood Preparation EffortsMayor Everett Baker says the City got the green light Monday night to action additional flood defenses.
Boundary on Flood Watch, EOC Activated to Level 3The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has activated the Regional Emergency Operations Centre to level three to assist and collaborate with Grand Forks, Greenwood and Midway.
Preparation Encouraged amid Rising Water in Boundary, Kootenay LakeThe warm temperatures and the chance of heavy rain this week means water levels are expected to rise.
Nelson Fire Chief Speaks to FireSmart Season, Assessments, moreHomeowners can also earn a rebate of up to $500 for acting on recommendations through their FireSmart Home Assessment.