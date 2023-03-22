Manslaughter Trial Continues in Nelson, Emergency Personnel Testifies

Today, March 22nd 2023, is day eight of an ongoing manslaughter trial in Nelson regarding the July 2020 death of off-duty Abbotsford Police Constable Allan Young.

This after yesterday heard from varying emergency service representatives, including two individuals who were present during an autopsy performed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital just days after an incident on Nelson’s Baker Street.

Three witnesses brought on by Crown Tuesday morning were Nelson Fire Rescue's Gerald Schmidtke, Nelson Police Department's Constable Sarah Hannah and RCMP Forensics’ Theresa Oelke.

Schmidtke attended the July 16th 2020 scene on Baker Street and described worked alongside paramedics to initiate Young’s transport to hospital.

Constable Hannah took photographs of the scene on July 17th and was at one point questioned on her familiarity with the accused, Alex Willness.

“Do you see anybody matching that description in the courtroom today?” asked The Crown’s Cheryl Pine

“Yes he’s right there.” answered Hannah

Oelke would later walk the room through a series of photographs taken during the aforementioned autopsy and explained how some pictures are taken by direction and others on her own initiative.

The trial began on March 6th at Nelson’s Provincial Courthouse and The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.

