Mayors of Castlegar Commemorated at Council Meeting Ceremony

(Screenshot from Regular Meeting livestream: Outgoing Mayor Kirk Duff and his new gavel)

Monday's Castlegar City Council meeting, October 17th, paid tribute to elected officials of the past, present and future.

Chief Administrative Officer Chis Barlow explains a new tradition will see outgoing Mayors awarded a commemorative gavel:

“I think we’ve seen a few times Mayors and Councils leaving service and there’s nothing really there other than a handshake maybe and a thankyou and I think it would be very nice to have a formal recognition. We are very-very fortunate that we have all the Mayor’s from going all the way back to 1977 to today still living in our community.”

Monday's gavel recipients included Audrey Moore, Mayor from ‘77 to ‘93 and the daughter of Michael Conner who was Mayor from ‘93-through-2005 on his behalf. Past Mayors Lawrence Chernoff and Bruno Tassone as well as outgoing Mayor Kirk Duff were also part of the ceremony.

Audrey Moore says Castlegarians are lucky to live where they do:

“If you want one volunteer to help you, you get six to respond and we’re all thankful for volunteers. If you can feed what 300 people for a thanksgiving dinner with volunteers and volunteer food; I think the City in my opinion when I think about it is a City with heart.”

Lawrence Chernoff, says the role of local government is about passion:

“It’s just like Council: You deal amongst yourself, everybody’s got an idea (and) everybody puts it together…. And it’s always to the benefit of the community.”

Monday’s Regular City Council Meeting also heard stories, good-byes and words of encouragement from outgoing elected officials. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more on those discussion to follow.