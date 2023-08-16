Metal Recycling Service Returns as LOCAL Metal Opens in Genelle

Long commutes for West Kootenay folks to recycle their valuable scrap metal are no longer necessary now that LOCAL Metal is open in Genelle.

SECURE Energy's BC facilities were centralized back in January leaving residents with nowhere nearby to pay for recycled material.

LOCAL Industrial Partners Vice President Garett White was the Operating Manager at the previous facility:

“As soon as we closed the door we started seeing appliances showing up on the sides of the road and those types of things. Which, you know, to me I saw that there was a definite for having to recycle stuff and having a place to go. Residents were able at the time to go to the landfill and they still are able to go to the regional landfill….”

“Now we are able to provide the same facility as we previously had in Trail and we can actually pay for the material. There is an intrinsic value to that material and like in bigger cities you can take in your scrap and they will weigh it and pay you…. We have set ourselves up to do the exact same thing just as the previous facility did.”

“This centralized location now allows us reach out as far as Nelson without having to charge any freight. That is something that we weren’t able to do even with our previous location. We are now in such a central spot that we can reach out to places and still provide a scrap value to our customers.” adds White

The new LOCAL Metal operation has been running since early June.

The facility is expected to employ up to five staff and accepts all metals except for sealed containers.