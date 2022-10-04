Mike Zeabin Runs for Mayor of Nelson

(Image provided by Mike Zeabin)

Mike Zeabin is one of five candidates running to be Mayor of Nelson.

The life-long Nelson resident tells Bounce Radio that his family migrated from Kiev, Ukraine, and taught him that the longest way around is the short way home:

“Them [sic] days there was not many tractors. If a stump had to be taken out they dug around the stump and took that out. It’s hard work… And I learned a lot. How to build your country, how to get along with everybody, and that the recipe to success is love.”

Zeabin's employment history spans Kootenay Forest Products, Celgar, being a Russian interpreter and more:

“I used to get the bud cars ready, the passenger bud cars. One would leave going west to Vancouver, one went east to Calgary. My job was to really shine them up and do that job. The passengers would come in the mornings….”

His concerns for seniors include a lack of transportation options on Sundays:

“You’ll place yourself living at Rosemont and you want to go to church. Church starts at 10AM (and) there’s no city bus. Not all seniors could afford taxi…. I don’t know the price but it sure isn’t two dollars.”

Zeabin's Baker Street woes also include an insufficient number of public washrooms, too many vehicles and the farmers market's placement blocking seniors from accessing the pharmacy.

He says having a power plant strongly distinguishes Nelson from other Kootenay communities. Zeabin adds that former Nelson Mayor Louis Maglio taught him the importance of getting out and connecting with people.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more from the remaining Nelson Mayoral Candidates in the days to follow.