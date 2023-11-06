Millennium Park Play Structure Set for Completion in Spring 2024

The City of Castlegar says cold and wet weather is seeing the construction of their new castle play structure paused until next year.

Work on the amenity at Millennium Park began this August.

The playground has now been installed and landscaping work like turfs, trees, plants, benches and fencing will continue through this month.

The final phase of this project, installing the rubberized safety surface, must be done in specific weather conditions and will have to wait until spring.

“We are very pleased with the construction so far and knew that completing this project in 2023 was ambitious….” says City of Castlegar Project Manager, Anne Simonen “….We know the community is excited to test out the new castle and slides so we are already planning a grand opening ceremony for the community that will take place as soon as the weather allows for the final construction to take place.”

Additional fencing and signage will also be installed so that people are not tempted to enter the site before it is safe and officially open.