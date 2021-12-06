Murphy Foundation and Smokies Partner to Support Special Olympics

The return of full capacity crowds for Trail Smoke Eaters games will also mean a big boost for another local sports organization.

One dollar from each two dollar ticket for kids 12-and-under will go to Trail Special Olympics.

“We’ve decided for every kid’s ticket sold; the Murphy Family Foundation will do a 50% match and donate one dollar to the Special Olympics in Trail for their youth programming….” Madelyn Murphy tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom.

“They work with kids six to twelve and it’s giving these kids with intellectual disabilities access to playing sports…. and recreation; the same things that other kids have a lot of access to….” adds Murphy.

“It’s (Trail) the home of champions and we recognize that champions are on and off the Cominco arenas. The Special Olympics really does a great job creating these programs for these kids and we’re really grateful for all their work and to be supporting them through this.” she says.

Madelyn says she and brother Ryan, who is a former Smoke Eater, were fortunate enough to play sports and they want to give Special Olympians the same opportunity. The Smokies host Vernon this Friday and Penticton on Saturday.