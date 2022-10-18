NCOH 14th Annual Report Card Shows High Homeless Numbers Prevail

(Image provided by Facebook)

The Nelson Committee on Homelessness has released their 14th annual report card.

The report shows Nelson has the second highest rate of homelessness in BC's interior, only behind Quesnel. For every 1000 people in Nelson at least eight people are confirmed to be experiencing homelessness.

While the pandemic prevented a full Point-in-Time count this year, the numbers of homeless people known to service providers were tallied at 88 people. Of those 88 confirmed homeless, 72 people were staying in shelters and 16 were staying outdoors.

Hidden homeless populations such as people sleeping in vehicles or couch-surfing were not tallied.

Sixty people experiencing homelessness registered for assistance from Coordinated Access between November 15th 2021 and May 30th 2022, and 11 have since been housed. Nelson's vacancy rate has remained at zero-percent for several years for both one-bedroom and studio units.

Roughly 30% of Nelson's homeless are over 55 years of age and the average age identified by survey respondents is 43.