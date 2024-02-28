Neighbourhood Network Chair Speaks to Event in Trail

The temporary homeless shelter going up on Riverside Avenue in Trail is among topics for tonight's meeting, February 28th, of the Trail Neighbourhood Network.

A Nelson Neighbourhood Network began in May 2023 due to concerns over shelter management and spillover effects into the community.

Now, between Nelson, Trail, Cranbrook and more overall membership has soared over 1000.

Chair Tanya Finley says tonight's event is also to let Trail locals know what this new group is all about:

“We want to make sure that people have a safe place to speak. We know when people are speaking out about some of the things that are happening to them, the crime, the vandalism, the unsafe streets in close proximity to children and seniors, people are afraid to speak up. Myself, I’ve had my business be boycotted for speaking up, I’ve had it vandalized….”

“We’re seeing that things are out of control, there is chaos in our streets and people of the unhoused and addictions are not getting the treatment and the care that they require. So we hope that those people will show up for those reasons and we hope that people will join our group and help us lobby the federal and provincial and municipal government and say ‘this is not working’….”

Finley explains what participants can look forward to:

“There will be Robert’s Rules just so there is respect to everyone in the room, for safety. We want to make sure that people have a place where they know they’re being heard. I anticipate the people that are going to be showing up are the people that are concerned with some of the things that the provincial and federal governments are doing, and the municipal governments.”

She adds that both addicts and recovered addicts are members of the Neighbourhood Network and she hopes to hear their perspective expressed at community events on the horizon.