Nelson and District CFUW Addresses 16 Days of Activism Campaign

(Image Submitted: Former Co-Vice President Liz Bossio and one current Co-Vice President Stephanie Myers at the Selkirk Bursary Tea in 2018)

The Canadian Federation of University Women is marking the 30th anniversary of the Global 16 Days initiative, with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign launching today, November 23rd.

The Federation is helping residents support the initiative online until December 10th, with a virtual event on December 6th marking the anniversary of the École Polytechnique Massacre (Montreal Massacre). Co-Vice President Stephanie Myers explains:

“….So that’s where 14 young women were killed by a person it was a very feminist…. female based attack; he separated the men and the women and killed just the women, so on December 6th we’re making that day…. So that will be a virtual event.”

She says in the meantime you can watch out for calls for action on social media:

“…. What folks can do locally in their families…. opening up those conversations; especially with like young boys right? It’s like consent and respect for folks and giving folks space and those sort of conversations and what kind of language you want to be using with that….”

Myers says the Federation has worked to improve the status of women since 1919 and the Nelson-branch was founded in 1967:

“I’ve been involved for like about six years now. We meet once a month we do lots of advocacy work; we’ve got scholarships and bursaries at LVR and Selkirk…. So if you’re interested in getting involved in the group you’re quite welcome to join one of our monthly meetings; you can find the schedule on our website.”

As of 2018 Statistics Canada reports that a woman is killed in Canada by her intimate partner every six days.