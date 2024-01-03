Nelson and Trail Hospitals Welcome New Years Babies
Nelson's New Years Baby arrived just in time to be the region's first born.
Mother Kristyl Banaag tells Bounce Radio that it was an early surprise:
“It was unexpected because I was scheduled for induced labor on January 3rd so I didn’t expect it. Then around December 31st, 10:30, I felt the contractions and then I called the hospital at around January 1st, 1AM. I went here and from around 1AM until 5 I was in labor….”
Banaag welcomed Ali Israel, a 6lbs 7oz baby boy, at 8:26AM on January 1st.
The new mother speaks to her experience at Kootenay Lake Hospital:
“It was a positive experience, nurses and doctors they are accommodating, they are monitoring us and they are really the best.”
Banaag says she didn't know what a New Years Baby was until staff explained that she’d had the first baby born this year in the Kootenays.
Meanwhile in Trail, Asha Sharma and Deepak Kumar Sharma welcomed their own baby shortly after.
Trail’s New Years Baby, an 8lbs 1oz boy, was born at 8:48AM on January 1st.
