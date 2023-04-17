Nelson Budget Open House Addresses Tax Increase, Inflation, more
The City of Nelson held a Budget Open House back on March 30th as part the public consultation portion of the overall financials process.
Nelson's draft 2023 General Operating Budget is at $23-million with 50% coming from property taxes and 18% coming from sales of services like parking.
Property taxes are up by roughly 5.8% and when factoring in water and sewer rates, residents are looking at a 4.2% overall increase at $3147 per single family dwelling. The average commercial building is set to pay 4.6% more on average at $10,331 per year.
Average property assessments in Nelson were up 5.3% for residential and 8.15% for commercial.
Staff says last year saw 6.8% average inflation peaking at 8.1%.
Next in the process is council's review of input and any potential changes ahead of bylaw introduction.
-
Prevention of Violence Against Women Week is Here, Event Draws NearPrevention of Violence Against Women Week runs April 16th through 22nd and Penney says a local Violence Against Women in Relationships Committee holds The Clothesline Project event annually.
-
Grand Forks RCMP Report Includes Three Impaired Drivers in 24 HoursAll three impaired driving investigation in this 24-hour period received three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions.
-
West Kootenay Regional Airport Records 83% Reliability Through MarchWest Kootenay Regional Airport Manager Maciej Habrych briefed City Council at their April 3rd Committee of the Whole.
-
Drug Alert Issued for Interior Health RegionA substance sold as cocaine is connected with multiple overdose incidents and fatalities across Interior Health as it contains fentanyl.
-
Castlegar Weather Forecaster Addresses March Weather, Current PatternsLast month saw the lowest mean monthly temperature recorded in at least the past decade at 1.9 degrees. The mean monthly temperature combines both the average lowest and highest temperatures throughout March.
-
Castlegar Launches OCP Renewal ProcessOCP's guide how a community evolves over ten years but the City of Castlegar typically only hears from 5% of residents when in engaging in community planning.
-
Kootenay Bat Program Addresses First BC Case of Disease-Causing FungusThe fungus was detected in bat excrement around Grand Forks. The syndrome has already spread to 38 states and eight provinces, putting three bat species on Canada's endangered list to date.
-
RDKB Activates EOC to Level 1, Christina Lake Mudslide Closes HighwayThe high water is expected to remain for a couple of days and Creekside Park and the footbridge are closed until further notice.
-
Sidewalk Patio Talks Resume in Grand Forks, NelsonGrand Forks City Council is set to consider the fate of downtown sidewalk patios this upcoming Monday, April 17th. On the other side of the Paulson Pass, Nelson City Council is set to discuss their own Sidewalk Café Expansion and Bylaw Review tonight, April 11th.