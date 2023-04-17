Nelson Budget Open House Addresses Tax Increase, Inflation, more

The City of Nelson held a Budget Open House back on March 30th as part the public consultation portion of the overall financials process.

Nelson's draft 2023 General Operating Budget is at $23-million with 50% coming from property taxes and 18% coming from sales of services like parking.

Property taxes are up by roughly 5.8% and when factoring in water and sewer rates, residents are looking at a 4.2% overall increase at $3147 per single family dwelling. The average commercial building is set to pay 4.6% more on average at $10,331 per year.

Average property assessments in Nelson were up 5.3% for residential and 8.15% for commercial.

Staff says last year saw 6.8% average inflation peaking at 8.1%.

Next in the process is council's review of input and any potential changes ahead of bylaw introduction.